Trump announced Friday in a press conference he will sign the Pelosi-Ryan uniparty monstrosity of a spending bill.$1.3 TRILLION and no border wall.Many Conservatives feel betrayed.Patriotic actor James Woods had some harsh words for President Trump after he agreed to sign Paul Ryan's trillion dollar giveaway.Woods tweeted:Woods then tweeted a picture of Paul Ryan and Barack Obama with a caption, "Doppelgangers"After Trump signed the omnibus bill, Woods tweeted:James Woods is a huge supporter of President Trump, and like many of us, he's angry about the omnibus bill.On Thursday, James Woods said what we are all thinking about the RINO's.