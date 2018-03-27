James Woods
Trump announced Friday in a press conference he will sign the Pelosi-Ryan uniparty monstrosity of a spending bill.

$1.3 TRILLION and no border wall.

Many Conservatives feel betrayed.

Patriotic actor James Woods had some harsh words for President Trump after he agreed to sign Paul Ryan's trillion dollar giveaway.

Earlier Friday, James Woods told Trump to veto the omnibus bill.

Woods tweeted:


Woods then tweeted a picture of Paul Ryan and Barack Obama with a caption, "Doppelgangers"


After Trump signed the omnibus bill, Woods tweeted:


James Woods is a huge supporter of President Trump, and like many of us, he's angry about the omnibus bill.

On Thursday, James Woods said what we are all thinking about the RINO's.