Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted Republicans for "holding hands" with Democrats over a massive funding bill signed into effect this week that he criticizes for skyrocketing the national debt and failing to deliver on key Republican agenda items.Paul live-tweeted his attempt to read through the behemoth 2,232-page omnibus spending package on Friday.The fiscal hawk previously forced a brief overnight government shutdown last month when he filibustered a stopgap measure over a list of what he said were wasteful federal expenditures buried in the text of a resolution to carry over funding between spending bills.He criticized the recent bill as so large that many lawmakers didn't even know all the provisions within. But Paul said it has "never been my goal to shut down government," when asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson if he would pull a similar stunt on Friday. President Trump reluctantly signed the bill into law on Friday, after threatening to use a veto hours before he was slated to approve it., as well as funding for border security that came in well under Trump's original request.