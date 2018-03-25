"The debt is up over a trillion the Dow is down...Maybe the GOP holding hands Democrats isn't such a great idea," the libertarian-leaning senator said on Twitter Saturday.
Paul live-tweeted his attempt to read through the behemoth 2,232-page omnibus spending package on Friday. Congress only had a few hours between the release of the bill and its passage before a Friday night government funding deadline.
Comment: If anyone hasn't noticed yet, this appears to be a recurring theme in America.
Paul called the $1.3 trillion package the "terrible, no good, rotten deficit spending bill" and the "crumni-bus." The fiscal hawk previously forced a brief overnight government shutdown last month when he filibustered a stopgap measure over a list of what he said were wasteful federal expenditures buried in the text of a resolution to carry over funding between spending bills.
He criticized the recent bill as so large that many lawmakers didn't even know all the provisions within. But Paul said it has "never been my goal to shut down government," when asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson if he would pull a similar stunt on Friday.
President Trump reluctantly signed the bill into law on Friday, after threatening to use a veto hours before he was slated to approve it.
The bill included millions of dollars for additional domestic spending and projects considered a boon to Democrats, as well as funding for border security that came in well under Trump's original request.
Comment: Will the Omnibus bill include yet more spending on entitlement programs? See more: US Wars Fund The Welfare State Which Finances The Liberal March Towards Totalitarianism