Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression.Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression.The new study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression.Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:While many suspect a link between the vitamin deficiency and depression, studies have not often confirmed it.Dr Kerr continued:To test the link researchers recruited 185 female college students between the ages of 18-25.The study focused on women because they are almost twice as likely to suffer from depression.Their vitamin D levels were measured from their blood.Depression symptoms were checked every week for five weeks.Vitamin D is important for both mental and physical health.Physically, it has been linked to better bone health, muscle function, and cardiovascular health.Vitamin D is created in the body with exposure to sunlight.It is also found in some foods, like milk, which is fortified with it.Dr Kerr concluded:The vitamin deficiency study is published in the journal Psychiatry Research ( Kerr et al., 2015