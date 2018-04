© Crooks and Liars



"The document in question is not highly classified, and law enforcement sources have apparently not been shy about leaking to the press information that the Department and Bureau refuse to share with Congress," Nunes wrote.

House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes said.Almost two years since the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign,The portion of the bureau's "electronic communication" (EC) memo remains heavily redacted, according to Nunes (R-California).The FBI informed the House Intelligence Committee last month that taccording to the letter Nunes sent Wednesday to the Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and to FBI Director Christopher Wray.from December 2017, whichcompiled by British spy Christopher Steele and funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign,The Times based the story on "four current and former American and foreign officials," without disclosing any names. February 2 memo by the committee's Republican majority, signed by Nunes. The memo, however, says‒ the same agent who took part in the Clinton email probe and spent several weeks as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's team.Strzok also exchanged thousands of text messages with his paramour and FBI attorney Lisa Page, that "demonstrated a clear bias against Trump and in favor of Clinton," and reflectaccording to the Nunes memo.The counter-memo put together by the committee's Democrats and published on February 24 does not dispute that Strzok initiated the investigation, but argues rather that his texts with Page are "irrelevant."Most of the Nunes memo and the Democrats' counter-memo is about the series of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications targeting Trump campaign aide Carter Page.Those FISA applications are among the documents requested in the August 2017 subpoena.Failure by the FBI and the DOJ to provide all the documents by April 11 deadline will result in the committee seeking civil enforcement of the subpoenas in a federal district court, Nunes wrote in the letter.