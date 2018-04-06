© AFP 2018/ Petras Malukas

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has called on the British government to furnish cogent evidence of Russia's involvement in the nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligent officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia,In an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas, the prime minister said that Russia's involvement in the Skripal poisoning case hasn't been proven with 100 percent certainty and he"I think that both the UK and international experts should give us a clear answer and draw a line under the case because right now it is highly likely that Russia had its hands in the case - but a possibility is not a 100 percent proof of the fact," Skvernelis said Thursday."I hope that experts investigating this will be able to provide concrete evidence," the Lithuanian leader concluded.