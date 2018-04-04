© SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images



A meeting on American soil might provoke fantastic temptations to detain or even eliminate the Russian leader.

But there can be no doubt that the American globalist elite is more than capable of venturing to kill any world leader,

On April 2nd, CBS reported that a telephone conversation was held between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 20th.According to rather laconic reports from the Kremlin, the conversation was conducted in a constructive spirit and was geared towards improving Russian-American relations.In the context of the "diplomatic war" unleashed by the US and UK against Russia, the prospects of Trump-Putin talks stand out.Perhaps Trump, as prone to excessive media visibility as he is, wants to recreate the scene from the TV series "House of Cards" in which the fictional US President meets the fictional Russian leader Petrov, whose appearance and character were clearly meant to resemble the traits of Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile, American Republican Senator Ron Johnson has claimed that Washington has too often opted for considerations to Putin's Russia, a claim which harbors obvious bellicose undertones. The US apparently believes that Russia would have pursued a different path of development and "cooperation" with other countries if there was a different president in the Kremlin. The overwhelming majority of American politicians probably concur with this conjecture.although during his electoral campaign he did repeatedly speak about Putin in a respectful manner. What's more, the fact that Trump congratulated his Russian colleague on his victory in the March 18th Russian presidential elections two days later semi-officially suggests what Trump thinks and how he behaves as president.Of course, this would be absolutely insane from the point of view of international law.The temptation would be too great.The former President of Venezuela, the greatest irritation to Washington in the New World after Cuba, Hugo Chavez,As is well known, Chavez underwent intestinal tumor removal surgery in Cuba, but a second infection was fatal.The President of Argentina, Nestor Kirchner - a friend of Chavez - died a year earlier at the age of 60.including Kirchner's widow and also President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the President of Bolivia, Evo Morales (diagnosed with cancer of the nose), President of Brazil and friend of Chavez, Lula da Silva (diagnosed with throat cancer), and the latter's successor, Dilma Rousseff (diagnosed with breast cancer).Of course, mentioning all of these strange coincidences of sickness and death which have plagued the friends of the Bolivarian Revolution could easily be written off as conspiracy theorizing.On the other hand, the Americans and the British have recently employed the principle of "he who could and would" in the "Skripal affair." An unambiguous answer to the latter question has been pumped throughout the media and Western governments' discourse: Russia did it!I do not think that these warnings of mine will be found particularly needed by the Russian leader, who has already said in one interview that he fully trusts his security detail.is a Rostov State University graduate with a PhD in history and philosophy. In 2008, he founded the Center for Ukrainian Studies of the Southern Federal University of Russia, and from 2009-2013, he was the founding head of the Black Sea-Caspian Center of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, an analytical institute of the Presidential Administration of Russia. In June 2014, Popov headed the establishment of the Representative Office of the Donetsk People's Republic in Rostov-on-Don and actively participated in humanitarian aid efforts in Donbass. In addition to being Fort Russ' guest analyst since June, 2016, Popov is currently the leading research fellow of the Institute of the Russian Abroad and the founding director of the Europe Center for Public and Information Cooperation.