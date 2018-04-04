Puppet Masters
The wrath of the American globalist elite: Putin should beware of 'Chavez cancer' on White House visit
Eduard Popov, Translated by Jafe Arnold
FRN (Fort Russ News)
Wed, 04 Apr 2018 18:50 UTC
According to rather laconic reports from the Kremlin, the conversation was conducted in a constructive spirit and was geared towards improving Russian-American relations. Shortly after the talk, however, as we know, an action took place which is unprecedented in history: 60 Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States, to which Russia responded symmetrically.
In the context of the "diplomatic war" unleashed by the US and UK against Russia, the prospects of Trump-Putin talks stand out. The first point which catches the eye is the possible venue for Putin and Trump to meet. Perhaps Trump, as prone to excessive media visibility as he is, wants to recreate the scene from the TV series "House of Cards" in which the fictional US President meets the fictional Russian leader Petrov, whose appearance and character were clearly meant to resemble the traits of Vladimir Putin.
But perhaps there is another explanation here. The Western world is engaged in a full-swing campaign to demonize Russia and its leader. Meanwhile, American Republican Senator Ron Johnson has claimed that Washington has too often opted for considerations to Putin's Russia, a claim which harbors obvious bellicose undertones. The US apparently believes that Russia would have pursued a different path of development and "cooperation" with other countries if there was a different president in the Kremlin. The overwhelming majority of American politicians probably concur with this conjecture.
What Donald Trump himself thinks about his future face-to-face with Putin is unknown, although during his electoral campaign he did repeatedly speak about Putin in a respectful manner. What's more, the fact that Trump congratulated his Russian colleague on his victory in the March 18th Russian presidential elections two days later semi-officially suggests what Trump thinks and how he behaves as president.
Vladimir Putin has been made into the personification of the "terrible Russia" of the West's nightmares. A meeting on American soil might provoke fantastic temptations to detain or even eliminate the Russian leader. Of course, this would be absolutely insane from the point of view of international law. But a lot is at stake, and the American Empire is desperate to deal with Vladimir Putin - a man with considerable influence over the future of the American Empire, perhaps even more so than President Trump. The temptation would be too great.
Let us recall the sad fate of those few obstinate presidents who incurred the wrath of the United States and subsequently fell ill and died under mysterious circumstances. The former President of Venezuela, the greatest irritation to Washington in the New World after Cuba, Hugo Chavez, suddenly fell ill with and died from cancer in 2013. As is well known, Chavez underwent intestinal tumor removal surgery in Cuba, but a second infection was fatal. According to Chavez himself, Fidel Castro warned him that the Americans have technology capable of inducing cancer.
Hugo Chavez is not the only Latin American leader who died of cancer in the late 2000's and early 2010's. The President of Argentina, Nestor Kirchner - a friend of Chavez - died a year earlier at the age of 60. A number of presidents have "simply" fallen ill with cancer, including Kirchner's widow and also President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the President of Bolivia, Evo Morales (diagnosed with cancer of the nose), President of Brazil and friend of Chavez, Lula da Silva (diagnosed with throat cancer), and the latter's successor, Dilma Rousseff (diagnosed with breast cancer). This is not even a complete list of all the United States' opponents who have all coincidentally come down with cancer.
Of course, mentioning all of these strange coincidences of sickness and death which have plagued the friends of the Bolivarian Revolution could easily be written off as conspiracy theorizing. After all, no American guilt has been proven. On the other hand, the Americans and the British have recently employed the principle of "he who could and would" in the "Skripal affair." An unambiguous answer to the latter question has been pumped throughout the media and Western governments' discourse: Russia did it! Why can this same principle not be applied to the US, whose motives, reputations, and capabilities are blatantly notorious? In this case, we could confidently argue that Washington has murdered and infected with cancer the leaders of Latin American countries. And if the US is doing this to its continent's neighbors, then who can guarantee that they won't do the same to Vladimir Putin?
I do not think that these warnings of mine will be found particularly needed by the Russian leader, who has already said in one interview that he fully trusts his security detail. Perhaps it is thanks to this professionalism that he is still alive after a number of attempts. But there can be no doubt that the American globalist elite is more than capable of venturing to kill any world leader, including one invited by the US President to American territory.
Eduard Popov is a Rostov State University graduate with a PhD in history and philosophy. In 2008, he founded the Center for Ukrainian Studies of the Southern Federal University of Russia, and from 2009-2013, he was the founding head of the Black Sea-Caspian Center of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, an analytical institute of the Presidential Administration of Russia. In June 2014, Popov headed the establishment of the Representative Office of the Donetsk People's Republic in Rostov-on-Don and actively participated in humanitarian aid efforts in Donbass. In addition to being Fort Russ' guest analyst since June, 2016, Popov is currently the leading research fellow of the Institute of the Russian Abroad and the founding director of the Europe Center for Public and Information Cooperation.
