Distressing footage shows the moment a villager who was out collecting flowers was mauled to death by a bear .Nabakishore Nayak was killed while picking a special flower used to make liquor.But when two other men tried to come to his rescue they were also killed by the creature.The 54-year-old's distraught sons - who witnessed the attack - said the bear pounced from behind.They said their father was not carrying a weapon to defend himself in the attack.Upsetting footage shows him attempting to fight off the animal, in Khadiadhia in the Keonjhar district in Orissa in India.But tragically he was no match for the bear.Furious locals later hunted down the beast and beat it to death.One local said: "The rescue mission left his sons severely injured while the other men were mauled to death by the bear."His sons are alive and in a serious condition recuperating from the injury at a local hospital."The fear in the villagers has now subsided after the bear was killed."Forest officials have also issued a warning to the villagers to avoid going out at night anywhere nearby the area as it is popular with elephants and bears.