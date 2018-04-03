Earth Changes
Bear mauls 3 men to death in Orissa, India
Sanjay Pandey
Mirror (UK)
Tue, 03 Apr 2018 20:31 UTC
Nabakishore Nayak was killed while picking a special flower used to make liquor.
But when two other men tried to come to his rescue they were also killed by the creature.
The 54-year-old's distraught sons - who witnessed the attack - said the bear pounced from behind.
They said their father was not carrying a weapon to defend himself in the attack.
Upsetting footage shows him attempting to fight off the animal, in Khadiadhia in the Keonjhar district in Orissa in India.
But tragically he was no match for the bear.
Furious locals later hunted down the beast and beat it to death.
One local said: "The rescue mission left his sons severely injured while the other men were mauled to death by the bear.
"His sons are alive and in a serious condition recuperating from the injury at a local hospital.
"The fear in the villagers has now subsided after the bear was killed."
Forest officials have also issued a warning to the villagers to avoid going out at night anywhere nearby the area as it is popular with elephants and bears.
Quote of the Day
"The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal".
- Aristotle
Recent Comments
Dear NYT: what about Israel? Can the Jewish State coexist with the Muslims? When they do that we might take the example. Not before.
Yeah, provoke an elephant .... sensible thing to do ... years ago I watched a YT movie in which a man was attacked by an African Bull, he was...
This has always been the plan, to rule Europe as it was under the Romans! The people of each country will still vote for their 'government' but it...
In 1991-92 this 3 charming ladies studied in Washington: Angie Merkel, Terry May and Dalia Grybauskaite [Link]
Globalists claim that global cooling is a symptom of global warming and I'm the conspiracy kook