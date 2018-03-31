© Xinhua/Li Muzi



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for restoring Cold War "mechanisms" to avoid escalation of tensions between Russia and the West, after the White House declared the expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats, among others, from its UN mission."I am really concerned," he replied when asked if the increased tension warrants a revival of Cold War safety mechanisms.the UN chief said.Guterres said.He said that he believes that mechanisms of that sort are necessary again.The question was raised after Britain and its allies expelled more than 100 diplomats in retaliation for the alleged Moscow-directed nerve-agent attack on March 4 against a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, England. They remain in critical condition."In the Cold War there were clearly two superpowers with a complete control of the situation in two areas of the world," he said."On the other hand, during the Cold Warof communicating and control to avoid the escalation of incidents to make sure" the UN chief said.While saying the old mechanisms should be restored, he gave no specifics.During the Cold War, there were, for instance, "hotlines" set up among major capitals, such as between Washington and Moscow. Leaders could speak by telephone directly with each other when tensions were heightened by emergencies to avoid them escalating into a nuclear war.