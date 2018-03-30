Society's Child
Wed, 28 Mar 2018 17:02 UTC
Blue Lives Matter obtained a copy of the assignment.
The assignment "topic" was listed as "You are trying to persuade lawmakers to have stricter gun laws to help prevent another school shooting from taking place."
"For this assignment, you are writing a letter to the lawmakers of the United States. The purpose of this letter is to pressure lawmakers to have stricter gun laws in the United States. Your letter should contain at least five complete sentences. Make sure that you use proper grammatical skills when writing your letter," read the assignment given out by social studies teacher Corey Sanders to his students at Hampton Middle School.
"I asked him what he had for homework that night, and he said he had to write a paper on gun control," said Lee, who is a law enforcement officer in another county from where his son goes to school.
"I said uh oh - let me see the assignment," the father said.
After reading his son's homework assignment from Sanders, Lee went into the Google classroom and checked the assignments.
"I looked at it, and I told my son, 'no, you're not doing that assignment,'" Lee said. "Then I emailed his teacher the next day and told him that my son would not be writing that."
The teacher wrote back to Lee and told him that it was fine, and that he wouldn't mark off his son for not turning it in, he said.
"The first thing I wondered was what was their intent with these letters," Lee said. "Were they planning to mail them?"
"And then I'd like to know how this fits into my son's actual curriculum. The Georgia Standard of Excellence - which is what the Henry County curriculum is based on - says that my 7th grader is supposed to be studying Asia, Africa and Middle East in social studies," Lee said. "There's nothing in the course curriculum about gun control."
Lee said that a number of other parents of his son's classmates expressed concern about the assignment; however, they hadn't found out about it until after their children had completed it and turned it in.
"Where are these letters now?" Lee asked.
"Why are they giving this as an assignment? It has nothing to do with the curriculum that they're supposed to be following," the angry father said.
He said this isn't the first recent example of teachers incorporating their personal political agendas into their teaching at Hampton Middle School.
"What concerns me is this comes on the heels of another incident with a 6th grade teacher who was recently recorded by a 12-year-old student," Lee explained. "The teacher went on a rant, calling Trump a racist and referencing Rodney King. And that was a 6th grade history teacher in the same school."
Blue Lives Matter reached out to Sanders, the teacher who made the gun control letter history assignment, via email, but did not receive a response.
Messages were left for Principal Purvis Jackson at Hampton Middle School, and for Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, seeking comment, but they have not responded.
