"Were they planning to mail them?"

A 7th Grade social studies teacher tasked with teaching his students about Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, recently gave his students an assignment to write a letter to Congress supporting gun control.Blue Lives Matter obtained a copy of the assignment.The assignment "topic" was listed as "You are trying to persuade lawmakers to have stricter gun laws to help prevent another school shooting from taking place.""For this assignment, you are writing a letter to the lawmakers of the United States. The purpose of this letter is to pressure lawmakers to have stricter gun laws in the United States. Your letter should contain at least five complete sentences. Make sure that you use proper grammatical skills when writing your letter," read the assignment given out by social studies teacher Corey Sanders to his students at Hampton Middle School.William Lee told Blue Lives Matter that his son brought the assignment home from school and showed it to him."I asked him what he had for homework that night, and he said he had to write a paper on gun control," said Lee, who is a law enforcement officer in another county from where his son goes to school."I said uh oh - let me see the assignment," the father said.The teacher wrote back to Lee and told him that it was fine, and that he wouldn't mark off his son for not turning it in, he said."And then I'd like to know how this fits into my son's actual curriculum.Lee said that a number of other parents of his son's classmates expressed concern about the assignment; however, they hadn't found out about it until after their children had completed it and turned it in."Where are these letters now?" Lee asked."What concerns me is this comes on the heels of another incident with a 6th grade teacher who was recently recorded by a 12-year-old student," Lee explained. "The teacher went on a rant, calling Trump a racist and referencing Rodney King. And that was a 6th grade history teacher in the same school."Blue Lives Matter reached out to Sanders, the teacher who made the gun control letter history assignment, via email, but did not receive a response.Messages were left for Principal Purvis Jackson at Hampton Middle School, and for Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, seeking comment, but they have not responded.