gender equality march
An Argentinian man who spent decades slaving away as a tax worker is getting to enjoy some of that "gender equity" everybody's been calling for. All he had to do was sign a few forms and change one little letter to start enjoying retired life a few years earlier - as a "woman."

What sounded like an Argentinian version of the Bruce-to-Caitlyn Jenner story - but without the Olympic gold, the Kardashians, and a "Woman of the Year" award - has turned out to be a rather brilliant early retirement plan by a humble tax worker, Sergio Lazarovich, that just wants some fairness, and his pension.

Last June, Sergio officially became Sergia, and Sergia officially became eligible to start drawing her state pension. But a member of Sergia's family has now blown the lid off the gender identity-based gender equity move, though what actions the state might take remain to be seen.

So how'd Sergio pull it off? Well, it was remarkably easy, as the Daily Mail explains: ​"Argentinian law allows any person to change their gender on identity documents to match their self-perception, without having to provide evidence of hormone treatment or gender reassignment surgery."

In other words, Argentina's gender identity laws are about as strict as Target's bathroom policies.

As for why Sergio became Sergia, his relative told Informate Salta that Sergio'd always felt the government-imposed gender disparity was "unfair," but it was Sergio's legal advisers who told him the best thing he could do is become a she.

"His conviction is that it is unfair that, because he is a man, he has to work five years more than a woman," Sergio's relative said. "He has been working on this for more than three years and was advised by lawyers and the first plan was to make a complaint to the State citing discrimination. But it was an option that could have taken many years and no one could guarantee that the court would rule in his favor."

According to local papers, "Sergia" has only been in heterosexual relationships and has been married to the same woman for 25 years, never once showing any interest in living as a woman. ​After being confronted about his alleged false identity, "Sergia" told a local paper that he has his own reasons for being a she. "I don't have to explain anything to anyone," he said. I meant she.