Science & Technology
"Cosmic signatures" of the Younger Dryas impact found in Antarctica
Cosmic Tusk
Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:00 UTC
Recent microscopic and chemical data from sands in the upper horizons of a surface paleosol (Ant-828), adjacent to the Taylor Glacier, contain Fe and Na coatings surfaced with cosmic signatures including welded and shock-melted grains, opaque carbon coatings, microfeature stack of cards, Fe spherules, solubilized grain surfaces with streams of melted skin, a grain carrying an Ir signature, rare earth elements elevated above crustal averages, and slightly elevated Pt/Pd ratios.
The projected link to the probable black-mat event of 12.8 ka is reinforced by the presence of fresh opaque carbon and other cosmic signatures on grain surfaces that overlie well-weathered grain features, presumably weathering from middle Miocene time near today. Evidence of CO2 and NOx accumulations dated to 12.9 ka in the Taylor Ice Dome suggest that the black-mat impact/airburst of the same time line as the Younger Dryas boundary may have reached across South America and the Pacific Ocean to the Dry Valley Mountains of Antarctica.
Reader Comments
Herbsman 2018-03-28T18:25:29Z
The Impact created the mythical great flood. The cause of the end of a Ancient globalised human civilization that existed prior 12,000 years. All that remains of them are the megalithic structures dotted across the globe.
I dont use the mythical theme on this event. People try to disprove little things like Noah’s ark [Link] and other things, but I have yet to see them do so at any official capacity other than counterintel head spinning. Specific chemical reactions the earth does in nature and specific cataclysmic events are seperate instances. In this case the sediment layer study of the earth detailed chronologically syncs up with specific dates as well. I dont archive the data anymore, but its no unsolved mystery..
Jade "Noah's Ark" is a metaphor to the survival bunkers built by our ancestors. Centuries of a essentially chinese whispered story of what actually happened. The younger dryas period has ALL the evidence to back up the "myth" of the great cataclysmic flooding and sea rises that ended a global civilization of advanced precurser humans.
Those that survived, exited to find others that survived outside, and they "civilised" them. The evidence is present throughout all ancient artwork, the similiarities in all ancient cultures are not coincidence.
Fascinating. I followed the link and downloaded the study. First thing that comes to light is that there was little or no ice cover on that part of the continent at 12KYr before present. Second is that there is insufficient wear on rocks beneath the current ice cover to support a lengthy glacial period.
Lends credence to all those ancient maps showing a rocky coast on the Antarctic land mass and not the ice and 'glaciation' we see now.
