A Russian businessman who claimed he was 'marked for death' by Vladimir Putin in London has fled the UK - claiming the real threat to his life comes from British secret services.Sergey Kapchuk, 45, filmed last week flanked by two bodyguards, says he is now in hiding in fear of his life somewhere in Europe.Kapchuk announced last week he hadNow in a dramatic interview with a pro-Kremlin newspaper he said:Explaining his U-turn, he said: "I understood that I ams not of interest either for the FSB, nor for Russian (foreign) intelligence.So I did not wait for it. I simply packed my things and immediately left the country. I am in continental Europe now."He made clear he now- and his bank accounts and credit cards had been suddenly blocked."Some game is going on. I did not read the rules, I do not know the producer. And I do not wish to be a piece in this chess game," he said.He picked out Sky News and Good Morning Britain for allegedly treating him unfairly after the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and the death of Glushkov."On 15 March a crew from SkyTV came to interview me," he said. "A lovely young girl called me to arrange an interview, but a true 'intelligence officer' looking man came to see me. It was not an interview, more likely an interrogation."He was asked and refused to record a video appeal to Putin, said Kapchuk, a businessman who had previously had a political career in Russia."I said that I was not been in politics for 15 years, that Russia was my motherland and I did not have anything against it," he said. "He was almost torturing me trying to fish it out but I refused to comment. He was angry and upset, and finally left. The interview went out but only my bodyguards were included and my words that I am trying to defend myself from a possible attack."He claimed Good Morning Britain did not broadcast an interview, a line echoing Moscow's view.After fleeing to the continent "all my credit cards stopped working," he claimed. "I called the bank, they said everything was fine. Then they called back, their voice changed, and they said I had to go back to London and to sort this problem out in person. My representatives visited the bank today but they insisted that they would not speak to any trustees. Basically, they had blocked all my accounts and are forcing me to come back."He would not return in the near furture."I am not sure about my safety in London," he told pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda. "My life is more precious for me than any money. When Glushkov was killed, journalists wrote to me and called. They were flagging that I was the next one. And when you hear something like this, if you are not an idiot, you should react . So I hired bodyguards."Asked if he had been afraid at that point of Putin's secret services or the British, he replied: "When I ordered bodyguards I just did not know what was going on around me. But gradually, analysing everything, I understood that I was not interesting for the Russian secret service.Their aim is to darken Putin and to demonise his image, and this process is actively going on in the Western media now."He admitted that"I got in touch with Titov today," he said. "He said my paperwork is being processed. I would like to have my Motherland on my side in this situation. You know, when we are in trouble, we usually get back to our parents - same story. I am a citizen of Russia, I have never said anything baseless about my country and I won't do it."Yet only last week he was quoted on a Russian independent TV channel saying he had "changed my mind" about returning to Moscow, and forecast a "financial winter" under Putin's policies.He said at the time, explaining his decision to hire bodyguards: "The Brits are stupidly asking me - are you afraid? I say - what about you, would you be afraid if you are number 12 on a list (of enemies of Russia)?"