European Superfreeze 2.0 brings snow on French Beaches, Record snow in Spain and what can only be considered super extra double unusual snow in Algeria during March. Dust storms with density of sand in the air that can only be described as a "Sand Blaster in the Atmosphere" and massive 1 KG / 2LB+ hail in the USA. The intensification of the Grand Solar Minimum has hit its step forward. You are on your own, you need to prepare.