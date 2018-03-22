Puppet Masters
Truth is the first casualty in war - especially in cold war
Caitlin Johnstone
Medium
Wed, 21 Mar 2018 18:15 UTC
Medium
Wed, 21 Mar 2018 18:15 UTC
You can't buy that kind of charity from other western regime change targets. This is why Australians don't like Brits; they're such ungrateful whingers.
The furor over the alleged Skripal poisoning has fit snugly into the pattern we've come to expect in the western empire's continual campaign to psyop the public into believing that escalations with a nuclear superpower are in their best interests. We're seeing the typical lack of evidence for the accusation, the typical one-sided reporting from all mass media outlets collaborating to weave the illusion of unanimous agreement about the accusation, and the typical escalation in cold war tensions as diplomats are thrown out, communications cut off, and European Union collaboration sought for tougher action against the Russian Federation.
As always, the official story is riddled with gaping plot holes. As always, anyone urging caution in plunging into new cold war escalations is branded a Kremlin collaborator, with Jeremy Corbyn seeing his image superimposed on the BBC over a red-colored Kremlin skyline wearing clothing selected (and arguably photoshopped) to look as Soviet-like as possible.
The foot is on the gas, pushing the pedal to the metal toward dangerous and ever-increasing escalations, and anyone who makes a move for the emergency brake gets slapped down.
As we discussed recently, the US-centralized empire is rapidly approaching post-primacy and needs to act fast to move some major chess pieces into place so it can prevent the rise of a multipolar world. The goal is to quickly manufacture a global coalition to cut Russia out of the global stage, and this new dance with the UK and the EU is just the latest step toward that direction. Not even the most psychopathic imperialists want a hot conflict with Russia if they can avoid it, but they will gamble with all our lives very close to the edge in an extremely dangerous cold war, because that's what the empire needs to do to survive.
openly admitting that the "United States is currently in a second Cold War with Russia." Wikipedia currently defines the term cold war as "a state of conflict between nations that does not involve direct military action but is pursued primarily through economic and political actions, propaganda, acts of espionage or proxy wars waged by surrogates," and that is exactly what we are seeing today. Intelligence agencies, think tanks and the mass media are all working together to advance economic and political agendas using propaganda, acts of espionage and proxy wars to try and shove Russia out of the way without engaging it in direct military action.
In 1917 a Republican Senator named Hiram W Johnson coined the phrase, "The first casualty when war comes is truth," meaning that wartime is always accompanied by lies and deception. Today, the fifteenth anniversary of the Iraq invasion, is surely a reminder of that fact. In cold war, which relies so heavily on propaganda, espionage, and manipulating the opinions of the public to advance global economic and political actions, this is even more true.
The people who control the international alliances which comprise the western empire are liars and killers, as evidenced by its actions in Iraq, Libya, Vietnam, and Syria . In a cold war, we can expect them to tell more lies, not less. Don't give them the benefit of the doubt.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: Liars indeed, currently going to ridiculous extremes:
Boris Johnson Compares Russia Hosting Football World Cup With Nazi Germany Hosting 1936 Olympics