Of course, she's wrong. And the notion that she has to revert back to this failed line of attack just shows, among the many reasons, why she lost the election.
That's the line: I can't convince these people, so I guess they're all racists, sexists, and misogynists. Yeah, that's expert messaging right there. Maybe this rural revolt was partially your party's doing, relegating large swaths of the country as insignificant. Some of that has to do with the fact that these areas have become decidedly and unshakably Republican, but there's another reason. Democrats shun rural voters as country bumpkins, a lesser form of human due to their more socially conservative slant, support for gun rights, pro-life tendencies, and cultural divergence from the far left Democratic base. They hate these people.
So, enter Salon because...well, it's Salon:
Over the weekend while at a conference in India, Clinton let slip another truth about Trump's voters and the 2016 presidential election. Democrats, she said, "do not do well with white men, and we don't do well with married white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should."Oh, the best is this little slice:
She continued by saying that "all that red in the middle" of the nation, where Trump and the Republicans tend to dominate, was deceptive because "what the map doesn't show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward." Trump's campaign, she said, "was looking backwards" by playing to white voters who "didn't like black people getting rights" or women leaving the home and getting jobs.
[...]
Republicans attacked Clinton's latest comments, of course, as an example of how the Democrats are supposedly "isolated," "elitist" and "out of touch." Some of her fellow Democrats piled on with complaints that Clinton is being "unhelpful" by "re-litigating" the 2016 presidential election instead of looking to the future.
These voices of protest have provided little if any evidence to disprove Hillary Clinton's central thesis. Why? Because the facts are on her side.
Political scientists and others have repeatedly shown that women often demur to their husbands' political decisions. This dynamic is especially pronounced among white conservatives and other authoritarians (such as evangelical Christians) who believe in "traditional" family arrangements -- i.e., in which women and children are supposed to obey their husbands and fathers.
[...]
The Republican Party is a masterful machine of deception. For at least the last 50 years its leaders and media have consistently lied to the American people about almost every issue, including the economy, the environment, international relations, civil rights, crime and health care. This strategy created the poisoned swamp from which Donald Trump and his proto-fascist movement emerged.
Those parts of the United States that largely support Democrats tend to be more prosperous, economically dynamic, better educated, healthier and more cosmopolitan than those parts of the country that vote for Republicans. In fact, red-state America is in an economically parasitic relationship with more liberal and more Democratic areas of the country.If better educated means believing in safe spaces, censoring free speech, adhering to the pseudo-intellectual ethos of political correctness, and finding everything problematic...because patriarchy - then education has fallen big league. The best run states are Republican. The top ten governors in the country are Republican. If anything residents from Democratic states are fleeing to red states due to the high tax burden. This is the beauty of our country. We can move freely to where the jobs are and where it's best to live, depending on the circumstances.
There are many ways slice and dice the electorate in order to win. Trump found that; Clinton did not. This bashing of red state voters, Trump supporters, and rural America makes liberals feel good. I get it; it doesn't negate the fact that your party sucks, your candidate sucked, and that Hillary Clinton was a total garbage campaigner. She has no message. No charisma. And gave no reason for Democrats in key Rust Belt states to turn out to vote. So, keep throwing your temper tantrums.
The GOP passed a pro-middle and working class tax cut that has benefitted over three million workers. Over 250 companies have doled out bonuses of at least $1,000 or more to their workers; U.S. investments are increasing, as is philanthropic giving from these companies. Consumer confidence is sky high. The stock market is posting record numbers. Jobs are being created. Times are good. Let's keep them that way. For the Left, well, what can I say - elections have consequences.
For Clinton, she's probably still fuming. In India, she almost fell on her face twice coming down some stairs. Stumbling twice--very fitting given her presidential record.
Comment: She came, she saw, she lied.