© Andrew Winning / Reuters

Police have been called to Westminster after a suspicious package was delivered to an MP. The delivery comes just days after parcels and 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters were sent to Muslim Labour MPs.A Metropolitan police statement said officers were called to Westminster just before 10.15am on Thursday after reports of the suspicious package. Police said a substance inside the package was found to not be hazardous."Specialist officers are on scene and the package is being assessed," it said. "London ambulance service is on the scene. A woman is being assessed as a precaution. Inquiries continue."It is unclear at this stage whether the package is linked to packages received by four Muslim Labour MPs in the past few days. A staff member for Ealing Central and Acton MP, Rupa Huq, was taken to hospital as a precaution after opening post containing an "irritant substance," while the parliamentary office of Manchester Gorton's MP, Afzhal Khan, was evacuated after he was sent a suspect package.Two people were also taken to hospital as police assessed a package sent to the office of Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, on Monday. His colleague Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, said she opened a "threatening letter" on Monday calling for attacks on Muslims.According to reports, police are concerned the incident may be linked to a number of letters sent to households across the country urging them to get involved in "Punish A Muslim Day."The messages were also sent to households across London, Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.