Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave his farewell address at the State Department Tuesday having been unceremoniously fired from the Trump administration. In his remarks, he spoke of the need for detente with Russia.Tillerson highlighted what he believed were successes under his leadership at the department, such as the "maximum pressure" policy to force the North Korean leadership to the negotiating table by increasing the "scope and effectiveness of the sanctions" against the regime.When talking about Russia, he called it's behavior troubling, he said that Moscow "must assess carefully as to how its actions are in the best interests of the Russian people and of the world more broadly."He added that a situation where Russia is isolated "is not in anyone's interest."