The Arabic-language website of RT quoted Turkish news websites as reporting that the Russian Navy Baltic Fleet Ropucha LSTM Minsk 127 left the Black Sea for Syrian waters.Large fleets and other ships of the Russian navy have been playing a main role in transferring cargoes to Humeimim air base, Tartus naval base and the Syrian Army.Another media outlet reported in March that a huge Russian shipment of weapons bound for Syria in the form of one government-contracted sea-lifter and a naval landing ship recently transited the Bosphorus Strait.The logistical carrier, identified as the RoRo Altay, was photographed with what sources count as 133 Ural military-grade transport trucks above its hull.The RoRo Altay's naval accomplice was identified as the Ropucha-class landing ship 'Alexander Otrakovsky' whose military cargo is completely hidden inside internal bays and can only be guessed.