© AP

Last week the South African parliament adopted with an overwhelming majority of 241 votes in favor versus 83 votes against the motion to change the country's constitution in order to pave the way for a planned expropriation of land from white farmers without any financial compensation.Sputnik has discussed this issue with Kallie Kriel, the CEO of AfriForum. Before the establishment of AfriForum, Kallie was the Head of Marketing and member benefits at Solidarity.How would you characterize the land expropriation motion in South Africa dubbed by some as reverse apartheid? How legal is this initiative?Expropriating property without paying for it would be a severe infringement on the human rights of property owners and. If the South African constitution is changed as planned to allow for expropriation without compensation, it would be impossible the challenge it in South African courts as the courts function according to the constitution. In our view this does, however, not make it legal. Theft of property cannot be seen as legal simply because the constitution is changed to allow it. South Africa should also be bound by international law and treaties that don't allow property to be stolen by the state.Julius Malema, who brought the motion, stated that it was time for justice. But how just is it from a historical perspective? How correct or incorrect are the claims that white people who own land obtained it solely by means of oppression?Julius Malema propagates a lie that whites stole land.Why is the government doing it now? Why has land redistribution become the key talking point in South Africa?They are desperate.Some liken the situation in South Africa with that in Zimbabwe that led to economic challenges. What immediate and long-term repercussions could the land expropriation have? If implemented, how is this initiative to be handled?The immediate effect would be polarization and the drying up of much needed international investments. International and local investors don't invest in places where there is disrespect for property rights. This will ultimately destroy South Africa's economy, leading to the extreme poverty we see in Zimbabwe with a 90% unemployment rate. The difference is that people in Zimbabwe fled to South Africa after Mugabe destroyed that country, but South Africans have nowhere else to go.