He was lauded for correctly predicting that 600mm of rain would fall in Townsville on February 28.

Australia is set for the coldest winter on record, an amateur weather forecaster has claimed.Temperatures and snowfall could reach shocking levels compared to previous years, said David Taylor, who runs the East Coast Weather Facebook page.Mr Taylor, who'It will be slightly cooler than normal in the north but,' he told The Cairns Post 'I wouldn't be surprised if there is snow in places where it hasn't snowed for a long time.'Mr Taylor has explained that, and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast.Mr Taylor said tracking sunspot activity has enabled him to successfully predict weather events in the past.'It's looking pretty scary,' he said.