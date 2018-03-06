© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The Bombogenesis has landed across the Eastern USA with 2+ million power outages and snow visible on MODIS from the coast to the Great Lakes. Hurricane force winds, 40+ inch snow totals all the while Ireland was buried in a once on a 50 year snowstorm with record cold and snow drift depths in the UK. Our jet streams are visibly shifting globally, how long before it affects global food production?