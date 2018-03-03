© Mercury



Another Bomb Cyclone approaches the USA also known as a Bombogenesis, which is forecast to bring sleet, floods, blizzard conditions and feet of snow over the next three days to the East coast of the USA. The European superfreeze in the UK where storm Emma collides with the beast from the east, bring blizzard conditions with drifting snow and power outages as the UK stretches it all time power consumption descending into a -7C weekend. Weather patterns setting up for 1960's repeat.