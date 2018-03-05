"Sanctions saying this person can't travel, this person can't visit. You have to remember, the reach of the United States is very broad, and so when you're listed by the U.S. it really has an effect on what you can and cannot do," Ms. Rice said on Fox News.
She did caution against wide-ranging economic sanctions, saying that the younger generation of Russians need to be separated from President Vladimir Putin and his "inner circle."
"I'd be careful about sanctions on some aspects of the economy because there are some young Russians there for whom contact with the West is really important," Ms. Rice said.
Comment: 'Some' is the operative word - 86 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds are behind Putin.
She also said that Mr. Putin's boasting about having missiles incapable of being intercepted by the U.S.-NATO anti-missile defense system is nothing new.
Comment: Nothing new? Or is it closer to game-changing:
- Did US intelligence totally miss Russia's incredible advances in nuclear parity?
- Yeah, right: US 'not surprised' by Russia's new nukes, boasts about own 'unmatched' arsenal (VIDEO)
- Putin Delivers Landmark 'State of The Union' Speech: Puts The Smack Down on US, Shows Off Latest Russian Nuclear Weapons
Mr. Putin also said his missiles could hit Florida, but Ms. Rice said this is again old news and likely just a case of Mr. Putin trying to show off.
"They've been able to hit Florida since 1980," she said.
Is this the same 2016 election that Mueller said had no Russian collusion? Has Condy lost her mind?