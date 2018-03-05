© AP Photo/Ben Margot



Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Friday that sanctions are the best way to punish the Russians for theirin the 2016 election.You have to remember, the reach of the United States is very broad, and so when you're listed by the U.S. it really has an effect on what you can and cannot do," Ms. Rice said on Fox News.She did caution against wide-ranging economic sanctions, saying that the younger generation of Russians need to be separated from President Vladimir Putin and his "inner circle.""I'd be careful about sanctions on some aspects of the economy because there areyoung Russians there for whom contact with the West is really important," Ms. Rice said.Mr. Putin also said his missiles could hit Florida, but Ms. Rice said this is again old news and"They've been able to hit Florida since 1980," she said.