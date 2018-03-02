rough sleeper uk
© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Cold weather has added to public concern over rising homelessness in Britain
A ministerial task force on rough sleeping will meet for the first time next week three months after it was set up.

A £28 million fund to provide accommodation for the homeless established at the same time has yet to distribute any money, officials admitted yesterday. Three pilot areas have been identified but no grants have been made.

Publicity surrounding the recent death of a rough sleeper in Westminster Tube station, within feet of parliament's entrance, has focused attention on a rise in the numbers. The recent cold snap, which is thought to have contributed to the death of another man on Friday, has added to public concern.


Heather Wheeler, the minister responsible, said that the government would have a new strategy in place by July. A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government defended the delay on the grounds that the priority had been to establish an independent panel including charity heads. That met for the first time on February 1.

Speaking in a debate on homelessness, Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP, said: "Anyone who has visited a town centre recently will know that this is now at a crisis level; indeed, the public accounts committee concluded that it is a national crisis."