In the days following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, millions of Americans have placed blame on the National Rifle Association because the organization advocates for the Second Amendment and against firearm restrictions.
Now, companies who previously had relationships with the NRA are ending them after strong backlash from anti-NRA advocates who are placing pressure on the companies by threatening to boycott them if they don't comply.
What companies have severed ties with the NRA?
The list is long and continues to grow:
- Delta Airlines
- United Airlines
- Enterprise Holdings, which is the parent company of Enterprise rent-a-car, Alamo and National
- Symantec, a cybersecurity company
- SimpliSafe, a home-monitoring company
- First National Bank of Omaha, which issued the NRA Visa credit card
- MetLife
- Wyndam Hotel Group
- Avis
- Hertz
- Best Western hotel group
While the companies have been quick to sever ties with the NRA, they have not provided NRA members with detailed reasons why. The companies have simply caved to fact-free mob outrage.
The NRA had absolutely nothing to do with the tragic shooting at MSD, yet the media have given the biggest platforms to people who somehow put responsibility for the shooting on the NRA. For the average American who doesn't follow the news or isn't familiar with the NRA, the media has built a perception that the NRA is actually culpable for the shooting.
Again, this couldn't be farther from the truth.
The NRA has millions of law-abiding members who lawfully and faithfully exercise their Second Amendment rights. The NRA is interested in not only spreading firearm enthusiasm, but the organization works to teach and train Americans to be highly competent in firearm usage and safety. Nothing the organization does could ever be confused for training mass killers or encouraging illegal firearm use in any way, shape or form.
To be sure, most NRA members carry guns so they can protect innocent people from the dangers of deranged people like the Florida shooter. They, and the organization they fund with annual dues, do the opposite of encourage mass shooters.