fireball chile feb 25th 2018
At around 20:50 on 25th February 2018, a fireball was seen streaking through the Chilean night skies amazing onlookers. The event was documented on film by a drivers dash cam, a concert goer, and the American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 13 reports so far.
received 13 reports about a fireball seen over Región de Antofagasta, Arica e Parinacota and Antofagasta on Sunday, February 25th 2018 around 23:49 UT.