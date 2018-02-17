Two bright fireballs were recorded streaking through the night sky overat a speed of about 43 000 km/h (26 700 mph). It was registered with the detectors of the SMART Project that operate at Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) and Sevilla.Preliminary analysis carried out by Professor María Madiedo of Universidad of Huelva, the principal investigator of SMART Project,The event started above the northwest Córdoba province at an altitude of about 75 km (46 miles). From there, the fireball moved southeastward and finished at an altitude of about 26 km (16 miles) above the ground., with a speed of about 100 000 km/h (62 100 mph).The fireball started at an altitude of about 90 km (56 miles) above the ground and finished at an altitude of about 35 km (21.7 miles) above Murcia region.