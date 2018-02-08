© Heath Serna



A fireball seen Tuesday night over skies in the western United States attracted quite a bit of attention.A fireball was observed over a wide part of the western United States Tuesday night, Springdale, Utah, Feb. 6,The American Meteor Society reported on their website that the fireball, which occurred at approximately 7:33 p.m. MST, was seen by viewers in a wide swath over the West. Reports flooded in from California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and one report from St. George.The meteor was very noticeable in most areas. An observer in Emeryville, California, sent his description of the sighting to the American Meteor Society website.St. George observer Alisha N. saw the meteor for well over one minute."It was something I have never seen before, and showed my boyfriend and his dad and neither of them had seen anything like that before."As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the American Meteor Society had received 28 reports of the meteor. If you saw the fireball and would like to file a report, you can log your sighting at the American Meteor Society's webpage. The event number is 501-2018.