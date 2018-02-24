Bolide over France
© AMS
Location map of people who reported their testimony of the meteor fireball on Wednesday, February 21st.
A bolide (meteor brighter than the planet Venus) was observed over eastern France on Wednesday, February 21, at around 9pm local time. It was seen over the Côte-d'Or region in particular, although many of the 110+ reports (event 693-2018) submitted to the American Meteor Society (AMS) are from neighbouring European countries of Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

In Paris, netizens said they saw a "bolide with persistent trails", a "shooting green star" or a meteorite "disintegrate" reports Ouest-France.

The phenomenon was recorded by cameras of the FRIPON network (Fireball Recovery and Interplanetary Observation Network), according to L'Est Eclair, one of which is located in Côte-d'Or, in Châtillon-sur-Seine.

Just over a week ago, on Tuesday, February 12, another bolide was captured over western France.