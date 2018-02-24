Society's Child
Amnesty International: Ukrainian secret prisons continue practice of torture
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 00:00 UTC
The report, entitled "The Situation of Human Rights in the World", notes that the investigation into the "secret prisons" of the Ukrainian secret services has not made any progress, while law enforcement officials continue to use torture and other unlawful acts against people.
In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation, established in Ukraine last year, has not yet begun its work, the analysis says.
Activists and members of non-governmental organizations that cover corruption in Ukraine face pressure and even violence, the experts say. Such cases are not fully investigated, and "members of the government, including representatives of intelligence agencies in some cases, are suspected of incitement," the report said.
Human rights defenders also draw attention to the fact that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has still not ratified the Istanbul Convention, a comprehensive international document aimed at combating domestic violence and violence against women.
Recall that last year Amnesty International called on Ukraine to repeal the law on decommunization.
On May 10, the organization demanded the release of detainees in Ukraine.
We also add that in January there was information that the SBU arrested a pensioner in 2015, accusing him of allegedly helping to down the Malaysian Boeing MN-17. Despite his full innocence, a resident of the Donbass was detained for three years in the prisons of the SBU.
Comment: Yet another shining example of what occurs when the US exports its brand of 'freedom and democracy' abroad. Without exception, US intervention - in any sphere - almost always results in a marked disintegration of a country's wealth, standard of living and humanity. But if this is true, then its also correct to say that the worst political actors of Ukraine have empowered themselves to be dupes of the US - and dupes, ultimately, of their own latent criminal tendencies. The Kiev regime has become a black hole for itself and the citizens it is attempting to subjugate; an absolute disaster on every level that only threatens to worsen: