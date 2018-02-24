The investigation of the "secret prisons" of Ukraine's Security Service has not made any progress, and illegal detention of people by law enforcement agencies is continuing in the country. This is stated in a new report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International.The report, entitled "The Situation of Human Rights in the World", notes that the investigation into the "secret prisons" of the Ukrainian secret services has not made any progress, while law enforcement officials continue to use torture and other unlawful acts against people.In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation, established in Ukraine last year, has not yet begun its work, the analysis says.Human rights defenders also draw attention to the fact that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has still not ratified the Istanbul Convention, a comprehensive international document aimed at combating domestic violence and violence against women.Recall that last year Amnesty International called on Ukraine to repeal the law on decommunization.On May 10, the organization demanded the release of detainees in Ukraine.We also add that in January there was information that the SBU arrested a pensioner in 2015, accusing him of allegedly helping to down the Malaysian Boeing MN-17. Despite his full innocence, a resident of the Donbass was detained for three years in the prisons of the SBU.