The UN Commission for Human Rights has noted that 90% of civilian casualties in Donbass lived within the territory of Lugansk or Donetsk republics (as opposed to the Kiev- controlled territory of Donbass.) This was stated by political scientist Denis Denisov at a press conference in Moscow."These figures are most authoritative and illustrative.," Denisov said.According to him, the OSCE mission constantly notes the absence of Ukrainian military equipment. At the same time, the Ukrainian military prevents access of the monitoring mission to certain sites. OSCE representatives have recorded attempts by the Ukrainian army to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the mission. The Ukrainian military responded that there have been no orders to stop the fire.