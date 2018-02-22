© Photo by AFP



Russia says no agreement was reached at the United Nations Security Council on a month-long ceasefire across Syria as the conflict deepens in the Arab country due to a sharp rise in terrorist attacks.Sweden and Kuwait, two non-permanent members of the Security Council, had proposed the ceasefire measure in Syria to allow deliveries of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations."That's a long and complex process to achieve. Cessations cannot be established by putting a word in the resolution," he noted."It is hard to oppose a call to a ceasefire with the goal for civilians to take a breather, to supply humanitarian aid and medication and to offer assistance to people in a difficult situation," Lavrov said.Terrorist attack kills 3, injures 22Separately on Thursday, a total of three civilians, among them two children, were killed and 22 others wounded in terrorist attacks on Damascus and its countryside.A source at Damascus Police Command told the official SANA news agency that the casualties came after armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired mortar shells on several nearby residential neighborhoods.