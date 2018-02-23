Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that endangering the lives of 8 million civilians in Damascus in order to protect terrorists in Eastern Ghouta is unacceptable act.Al-Jaafari made his remarks during a UN Security Council meeting held on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria.The Syrian diplomat noted that terrorist groups situated in the Eastern Ghouta and designated as terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council have been targeting Damascus with hundreds of rocket and mortar shells on a daily basis, causing the death and injury of dozens of civilians.Al-Jaafari said that those who used the word "regime" in this session when talking about Syria have dropped all pretense of objectivity and neutrality, furthermore they reveal the involvement of their countries in what is taking place in the Syria.The US-led coalition has moved from the stage of proxy aggression on SyriaHe said it is clear that the US, France and Britain sought to deprive the Syrian government of its sovereign right to defend its territory and people as laid out in the United Nations Charter.added al-Jaafari.He noted that the United Nations continues to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the Israeli occupation's repeated attacks on the Syrian territory within the framework of its support to the terrorist groups,Al-Jaafari said the aforementioned facts stress thatthrough adopting the stances of statesnot to mention denying the right of the Syrian government to defend its citizens.He noted that the Syrian government has consistently sent letters to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council for like 2 months documenting the number of victims and material damage as well as the shells which rained down on Damascus over the past few weeks and reached 1200 shells.Allegations made by international and UN sources about "suffocating siege" of the Eastern Ghoutasaid al-Jaafari, adding that the Syrian government facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of medical cases whenever possible.It is no secret that the armed terrorist organizations control humanitarian aid convoys which enter the Eastern Ghouta, distribute them on their members and arrest anyone who protests their practices.Al-Jaafari asked the Secretariat to provide justifications for overlooking information and reports submitted by the Syrian government regarding thousands of hostages and abductees in al-Tawbah Prison controlled by the armed terrorist groups in Ghouta."We will never succumb to the blackmail of those who support terrorism in Syria andand foil the entire political process," stressed al-Jaafari, pledging that the world would soon understand how hard Syria and its allies had fought against terrorism.The UN Security Council has postponed voting on the draft resolution submitted by Kuwait and Sweden on the situation in Syria till Friday.