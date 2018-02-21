canisters
Several trucks carrying poisonous materials have crossed the Turkish border into Syrian territory, an Arab media source revealed on Wednesday, adding that the cargo is meant to be used in a joint false-flag operation by the terrorist groups and the White Helmets to accuse the Syrian army of chemical attack on civilians in Eastern Damascus.

The Arabic-language Al-Hadath news quoted local sources at Bab al-Hawa border-crossing in Northern Syria as revealing that three trucks carrying several tons of chlorine material crossed the Turkish border into Syria's Idlib.

In the meantime, well-informed sources in Eastern Damascus said that the terrorist groups, backed up by the certain western states' intelligence services, are producing a fake film in coordination with the White Helmets group to show the conditions after the false-flag operation that entails a chemical attack on the civilian population by chlorine gas.

The sources went on to say that the terrorists are to carry out the attack by mid March, when a meeting on chemical weapons ban is scheduled.

The Arabic-language al-Manar news channel quoted certain media outlets as reporting on Tuesday that intelligence shows that the White Helmets distributed masks in Eastern Ghouta for what they call as efforts to protect civilians from chemical gases.

Based on the report, apparently, the White Helmets group, often praised by western media as courageous rescuers helping civilians caught in a battle zone, is creating a new scenario to raise chemical attack allegations against the Syrian army.