A four-year-old boy was killed in Kurnool district on Tuesday after he was attacked by stray dogs.The parents of the boy, Ibrahim had taken him along with them to a groundnut field. Since the boy was sleeping, they kept him on a swing nearby and went for their work.However, the boy was attacked by two stray dogs and his screams fell short due to the sounds of the groundnut crusher machine.The parents later tried to locate their son and found the body half a kilometre away as they heard two dogs growling at each other.