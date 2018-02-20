Goldie Hawn has spoken about her experiences of sexual harassment while trying to make her way into showbusiness.Hawn, 72, was speaking to US network CNBC and said that sexual harassment has "been there forever", explaining that she "had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City.The First Wives Club star said that she was lucky that her circumstances were tempered by her upbringing: "I had a very strong mom, a very strong dad and I had a lot of resilience and I really knew who I was," she said, "and you know the answer was always no I'll never get a job like that. A lot of girls don't."Hawn said that one of the "attacks" took place in "a dark room" and she had "to wiggle get your way out of it. It's pretty bad."However, although Hawn said that sexual harassment in the industry stretched back decades, the actress said that current events were due to an entitlement that is "partially an illness, not just a proclivity or just a feeling of need to do this."," Hawn said of the perpetrators.