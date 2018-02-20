© Wikimedia Commons



An ancient castle on the northwest coast of Scotland has been heavily damaged by a lightning strike that a witness compared to a "massive fireball."Castle Maol on the Isle of Skye was left significantly damaged by the dramatic display of nature's power. Local hotel manager Robert Ireland captured dramatic footage of the powerful strike that blasted the ancient tower.Duncan Barwise, who was safely indoors during the violent storm, described it asLocal man Barwise captured before and after photos of the ruin.he said, reliving the incident that felled the ancient fortification.The familiar floodlights, which illuminated the walls of the once-fortified tower were extinguished."The following morning Barwise discovered that. He said it had been "blown apart" by the lightning strike."The castle, first established by the Vikings in the 9th century, was dealt yet another blow by nature's capricious hand - right before our eyes," he added.