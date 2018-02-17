A massive explosion caused by lightning hitting powerlines on the Sunshine Coast has been caught on dashcam.Higgins Storm Chasing shared the video overnight."Watch this absolutely CRAZY explosion from a lightning strike hitting power lines during the height of our storm chase!" the post reads."It was so blinding it took us a while to work out what had actually happened."As we continued home to Maleny there was lots of debris including a large tree blocking the road on a blind corner."We managed to hook onto it with the 4WD and pull it off the road. Filmed near Woodford, Peachester and Maleny,"