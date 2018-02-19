© Don Rice



© Donna Carey

Snow blanketed Big Island and Maui summits on Monday morning, prompting officials to close off roads due to dangerous and icy conditions.A winter weather advisory has been posted for the summits of Haleakala on Maui as well as Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island. The National Weather Service said 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected.The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.On Maui, officials already reported 1.5 inches of snow accumulation at the summit of Haleakala. The road to Haleakala is closed at the Kalahaku overlook until conditions are deemed safe again.A wind advisory is in effect for Big Island summits.