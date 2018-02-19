This photo shows snow atop Haleakala on Monday morning
© Don Rice
Snow blanketed Big Island and Maui summits on Monday morning, prompting officials to close off roads due to dangerous and icy conditions.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the summits of Haleakala on Maui as well as Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island. The National Weather Service said 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

On Maui, officials already reported 1.5 inches of snow accumulation at the summit of Haleakala. The road to Haleakala is closed at the Kalahaku overlook until conditions are deemed safe again.


© Donna Carey
Many viewers sent in photos of the snow-capped summit of Haleakala, especially since it's a rare sight to see.

Meanwhile, the road to the summit of Mauna Kea is also closed due to below-freezing temperatures, high winds, thick snow drifts and ice on the summit roads.

A wind advisory is in effect for Big Island summits.