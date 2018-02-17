What's happened since and where did medicine go wrong [2], I have to ask?
One of the first important 'rocks' we must turn over in searching for clues, is the introduction of vaccine research using children in orphanages in the United States from the 1950s to the 1970s "who were 'volunteered' into hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella and other experiments," as documented on page 102 in Chapter 5, Vaccines "Institutions for Hydrocephalics and Other Similar Unfortunates" in the book 2013 Against Their Will, The Secret History of Medical Experimentation On Children In Cold War America available on Amazon.com. I encourage every reader to obtain and read that book so you can really understand what happened to and how innocent children in the USA were used as human guinea pigs to promote the emerging 'science' of vaccinology and what eventually would become Big Pharma's vaccine industry!
After reading Against Their Will, I interviewed one of the co-authors, Professor Judith L. Newman, Ph.D., in her office at the Penn State University Abington, PA, campus. I came away from that interview with the firm belief that all three co-authors were totally appalled at what they found in their research and writing the book about the unthinkable: Using innocent children as guinea pigs! THAT very 'mechanism' still goes on today with the fraudulent vaccine industry's 'consensus science' and in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiological studies! Nothing verifies that CDC studies FACT more than the documentary VAXXED, From Cover-up to Catastrophe. And yet, nothing is done to correct the crimes, fraud and harms being done! What's wrong?
Two other books to read to really get a 'handle' on the vaccine boondoggle perpetrated as 'science' are:
Vaccines, Autism & Chronic Inflammation: The New Epidemic by Barbara Loe Fisher available on Amazon.com and
Miller's Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers by Neil Z. Miller also available on Amazon.com
Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD, talks about flu vaccine problems consumers don't know
So why the dramatic change regarding prenatal, neonatal and infant vaccines?
Could that turn-around result from the infamously wrong interpretation and implementation of the gift legislation the 1986 Congress gave to vaccine manufacturers and Big Pharma,
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan as part of a larger health bill on Nov 14, 1986, in the United States, to reduce the potential financial liability of vaccine makers due to vaccineinjury claims. WikipediaHowever, in view of all the current progressive thinking about harms done to others, e.g., the "Harvey Weinstein syndrome-effect"; "Me Too"; female rights about sexual harassment; plus various civil rights granted, shouldn't Congress be held accountable and demanded to rescind that 1986 "get out of jail free card" for vaccine makers since millions of innocent babies, toddlers, teens, adults and senior citizens lives have been and are being harmed or lost to premature deaths?
Who will wear a white rose to protest vaccine damage?
Who will come forward from within the vaccine world to say he/she/they were/are part of the fraudulent vaccine science perpetrated upon the world regarding not only Autism but the fudged facts published in 'peer review' journals regarding the 'sacred cow, vaccines'?
The opioid epidemic actually pales in comparison to the vaccine damages, but still those harms are permitted to be perpetuated upon pregnant females, neonates, infants, toddlers, teens, adults and senior citizens.
So, who will be held accountable?
