Shootings, hand-grenade attacks and gang warfare have made some city areas no-go zonesJanuary was a particularly violent month in Sweden. A 63-year-old man was killed in Stockholm by a hand grenade lying in the street. A Dutch exchange student was hit by a stray bullet during an execution-style killing at a pizza restaurant in Uppsala. In Gothenburg, a hand grenade was thrown into a flat and exploded in the kitchen - the same predominantly immigrant-populated suburb where an eight-year-old British boy was killed in a grenade attack less than two years ago. In Malmö, a grenade was tossed at a police station and exploded outside. So it has not, so far, been a very happy new year.In the past nine years, reported and attempted murders involving guns have almost doubled.The grenades - dubbed 'apples' by criminals - are smuggled into the country from former Yugoslavia. They are plentiful in the black market for weapons after the wars in the Balkans and areStockholm police recently put a figure on it:The grenades can, of course, be sold on. The street price in Sweden is about £100.Since explosives are not weapons to keep at home, criminals are likely to use them once they are in possession of them. Thus police describeYet it's still hard for Swedish authorities to be frank about what's going on. It's widely known that gang members are mainly first- and second-generation immigrants, and problems are rampant in what police euphemistically refer to as 'vulnerable areas'. Thus theThis is a problem for the government (and even the opposition) inAnd yet politicians, in government and opposition, seem particularly concerned that violence in immigrant suburbsTo that end, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has launched a page on its official website, purporting to address claims that no one is making, such as 'the high level of immigration means that the system in Sweden is on the verge of collapse'. No one says collapse; but charges of trouble or violence are hard to deny if you pick up a newspaper. Another official campaign saysTry telling that to Gordon Grattidge, head of the paramedics union Alarm/Ambulansförbundet. He once told me thatFirefighters face the same reality. In November,in a mainly immigrant suburb in Uppsala. Despite citizens repeatedly calling the emergency services,Paramedics and firefighters are not the only ones who have to take precautions before entering 'vulnerable areas'. The Stockholm suburb of Tensta had free parking for months, after the area was deemed too dangerous for traffic wardens to enter. The Swedish Postal Service has for periods of time not been delivering packages to a crime-ridden neighbourhood in central Malmö. A number of public libraries have had to reduce their opening hours or even close temporarily in response to harassment by gangs of youths.After the latest explosions and shootings, Isabella Lövin, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Green party, turned her ire towards those who express alarm over violent crime in Sweden.She takes pride in running the 'world's first feminist government' but she has made itWhen it comes to dealing with the surge in violent crime, the government's strategy seems less clear. There is currently an amnesty for guns, allowing criminals to hand them over to police without penalty in order to get some of the weapons off the streets. The government has also announced a plan for a hand grenade amnesty, but it's unclear why radicalised gang members would return explosives. The Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, even raised the prospect of sending in the army - which caused such a reaction that he quickly rowed back. He never did clarify exactly what the military could do that our police cannot.the police are unable to protect or to gather proper knowledge of these new communities full of people who tend not to speak the language. Representatives of the Swedish state - paramedics, social workers and even librarians - are met with aggression.Its officers have been the targets of a number of attacks, most recently explosions aimed at police in southern Sweden. Dan Eliasson, departing head of the national police, complains that investigations are made difficult because no one will talk to the police. The kind of social contract between state and society that leads citizens to help the authorities is not working in those parts of Sweden whereThe police's language is often sympathetic rather than condemnatory. Linda Staaf, a police chief, has pointed out that grenade-throwing is dangerous because those who pull out the pin 'expose themselves to a huge risk'. Jan Evensson, Stockholm's police chief, also makes his case on compassionate grounds:This famously soft approach once worked well in Sweden, butFor the political establishment it seemed for a long time as if all this trouble might not affect everyday life for the Swedish middle class.That, too, may be changing. In the past weeks, children in the well-off Stockholm suburb of Nacka have been victims of robberies by masked gangs who are suspected of traveling from other parts of the city.The outrage that followed the robberies in Nacka also serves as a reminder of how deeply divided Swedish society has become among lines of class and ethnicity.In an immigrant neighbourhood in Gothenburg, nursery and pre-school children took to the streets with their teachers as long ago as 2014 to protest against gang violence after almost a dozen shootings in the area in a few months, including one in the pre-school yard. They even wrote a letter to the gangsters: 'Our children don't come to pre-school because their parents are afraid. And they are afraid of you. And when children do come to pre-school, their parents beg us to keep the children inside.'Nevertheless, two years later, a hand grenade went off in the apartment next door, killing British boy Yuusuf Warsame. After his murder,In such neighbourhoods, this is the tragic reality: people are growing acclimatized to violence, in the way that the Swedish middle classes have not (so far) had to.Whether Sweden's political class can come up with a more effective solution is another question.