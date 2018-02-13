Miranda Andersson, American student deported Sweden

Miranda Andersson - Private picture
American student Miranda Andersson, was told to leave Sweden after she didn't have enough money in her bank account for a short period.

Andersson, who studies at the Uppsala University, transferred some money to her parents' account in the United States for safe-keeping.

Therefor her balance dropped below the ($10,126), the amount foreign students should have in their bank account to get a residence permit.

The American student immediately returned the money to her Swedish bank account when she realised her error.

Andersson told The Local she feels "very frustrated" and said "It's very aggravating to deal with school and everything going on at the same time. I wanted to study and get my degree and it feels that they don't want me to do that."

She added that she showed the authorities that she can support herself for the whole year, but according to Andersson they said "You can't do that, you can't just take money out and put it back in".

Meanwhile for jihadists in Sweden it's the opposite story. A "rehabilitation program" in the city of Lund wants to give former Isis fighters housing, employment and financial support.

Anna Sjöstrand, a Swedish municipal coordinator against violent extremism, says, "It is much cheaper to reintegrate a person into society than to abandon them".

It shows the complete insanity of the country and its politically correct solutions for deadly problems. While foreign students can be deported, Sweden receives jihadis with open arms.