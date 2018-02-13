Society's Child
Sweden deporting American student for having too little funds in bank account, but welcomes 'former' ISIS terrorists with open arms
Voice of Europe
Sun, 11 Feb 2018 00:00 UTC
Andersson, who studies at the Uppsala University, transferred some money to her parents' account in the United States for safe-keeping.
Therefor her balance dropped below the ($10,126), the amount foreign students should have in their bank account to get a residence permit.
The American student immediately returned the money to her Swedish bank account when she realised her error.
Andersson told The Local she feels "very frustrated" and said "It's very aggravating to deal with school and everything going on at the same time. I wanted to study and get my degree and it feels that they don't want me to do that."
She added that she showed the authorities that she can support herself for the whole year, but according to Andersson they said "You can't do that, you can't just take money out and put it back in".
Meanwhile for jihadists in Sweden it's the opposite story. A "rehabilitation program" in the city of Lund wants to give former Isis fighters housing, employment and financial support.
Anna Sjöstrand, a Swedish municipal coordinator against violent extremism, says, "It is much cheaper to reintegrate a person into society than to abandon them".
It shows the complete insanity of the country and its politically correct solutions for deadly problems. While foreign students can be deported, Sweden receives jihadis with open arms.
Reader Comments
baron 2018-02-13T15:48:55Z
Let's face it, if you're going to a college today you're wasting your time and money. This isn't 1980 any longer. There's nothing in any college anywhere that cannot be gotten for free on the net. Second, all of the European Nations are now implementing a social program to dilute the populations with dangerous ill educated foreigners. It's the billionaires Ayn Rand wet dream of John Galt run amuck controlling the poltical stage, destroying civilization, creating a slave society with out of control savages imported form elsewhere, and they don't care, they all have private police, gunmen, armored cars, and live in prohibited lands. So ya know Girl, consider it a favor, you're wasting your money, time, and going into debt for a promise of a job which you're also going to be denied. Wake up and smell the stench of excessive wealth run wild.
All part of the plan to downgrade (deny education, employment, services) for white Euro descended peoples, and attempt to somehow transform the third-world, nonwhite, and largely barbaric Islamic peoples into a semblance of civility. It will not work. The barbarians will transform the first world nations that are practicing this nonsense into a semblance of what they came from-third world, nonwhite, shitholes! Good luck Sweden, you are doomed!
Comment: While these insane liberal policies appear to make little sense, these decisions are part of an overall objective to radically change European countries by completely overwhelming the native population. For more background on the crisis, see: The Truth Perspective: Weapons of Mass Migration: Interview with Michael Springmann on Europe's Migrant Crisis
