President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, has been taken to a Manhattan hospital after a suspicious letter that contained an unidentified substance was sent to the apartment where she and husband Donald Trump Jr. live.Two other people at the residence were also taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution, the New York City Fire Department told NBC.New York City police and fire department personnel responded to a call at around 10 a.m. this morning from the Trump's apartment in Manhattan.Police are investigating the letter's source. The Secret Service confirmed it is investigating the incident, as well.