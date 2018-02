© Facebook



Hospitals closing

Deadly delays

Israeli denial

"Feigned and simplistic"

But Lieberman, the defense minister, made clear Israel will

continue its policy

of denying basic humanitarian services to civilians in Gaza as a form of political blackmail - a war crime.

Among other political goals, Israel is holding two million people hostage in an effort to get information on several Israelis held in Gaza, including the bodies of two of its soldiers killed during its 2014 invasion.

The health ministry in Gaza announced Tuesday that thebut that medical staff have been ordered to stay at their posts and do what they can to assist patients.On Tuesday, the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA warned thatBut for patients and medical personnel on the front lines, the catastrophe is already happening, and it is only the latest chapter in the forced collapse of Gaza's healthcare system.At the al-Nasr children's hospital, head of intensive care Dr. Raed Mahdi said that the lives of dozens of children in his unit are at risk.According to the health ministry, Mahdi said At the Muhammad al-Durra hospital in eastern Gaza, named for a Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in 2000 at the start of the second intifada, doctors said at a press conference Monday that entire departments had already shut down and some patients were being turned away.Speaking at the press conference, Jamal al-Durra, Muhammad's father, appealed for urgent international intervention, saying that to allow the crisis to continue would be to "kill my son a second time."the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq also said Monday Due to the chronic power crisis, dialysis in Gaza is already a dangerous business Al-Haq added that Gaza hospitals are currently"Hospitals have already begun to close. Without funding, more service providers will be forced to suspend operations over the coming weeks, and the situation will deteriorate dramatically, with potential impacts on the entire population," the UN's acting humanitarian coordinator Roberto Valent said. "We cannot allow this to happen."Ashraf al-Qidra, the Gaza health ministry spokesperson, warned On 23 January, theWhile collapsing the healthcare system inside Gaza, Israel is also making it harder for Palestinians to seek life-saving treatment outside the besieged territory.The number of Palestinians allowed in and out of Gaza, both through the Erez crossing, controlled by Israel, and the Rafah crossing with Egypt - which has been closed for years except with rare exceptions - fell sharply last year.The exit of Palestinians from Gaza through Erez fell by 50 percent in 2017, compared with 2016, according to OCHA "The decline is occurring alongside a gradual increase in the absolute number of referrals and related permit applications to West Bank hospitals in the wake of stricter constraints via the Rafah crossing," the UN agency noted.In November, Hamas authorities handed over control of the Palestinian side of the Erez crossing to the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, in the wake of a reconciliation deal signed the previous month."To date," however, "this development has had no apparent impact on the passage of Palestinians from Gaza through the Israeli- and Egyptian-controlled crossings," OCHA said. In most cases, unsuccessful applications were due to lengthy delays or lack of response, rather than outright denials. "In situations such as cancer treatment, delays can have life-threatening implications for patient health," OCHA stated.Some of these delays proved deadly Al-Haq this week called on the PA "to remove all impediments to access to healthcare for children traveling from Gaza, and to ensure urgent cases are immediately prioritized, for all cases within its competence."As the belligerent occupier, "Israel has continued obligations to ensure the maintenance of civil life in the Gaza Strip, which includes the supply of basic services and infrastructure to the civilian population," according to Al-Haq.The group says that "that denial of travel permits leading to delays in accessing treatments, not only violates the rights to health and the right to life,Yet on Monday, Israeli defense ministerThat contradicted the assessment even of Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot who told Israel's cabinet a day earlier, as Haaretz reported,Last week, Israeli diplomats presented a "humanitarian rehabilitation" plan for Gaza at a meeting of donors in Brussels.the Israeli human rights group Gisha observed The group dismissed Israel's plan as "feigned and simplistic," noting that"The alarming state of Gaza's infrastructure, its chances for economic development and the living conditions of its two million residents are largely dependent on Israel," Gisha stated."As long as there's no progress regarding the [Israeli] captives and missing persons, we can't move forward with all sorts of initiatives for [helping] the Strip," Lieberman said. "As far as its rehabilitation, it can only be on one condition - demilitarization [of Gaza]."Gisha has also documented how Israel tightened its closure of Gaza in 2017, including a host of new restrictions "introduced with little to no justification provided as to their purpose and, it appears, no consideration of the impact they would have on the lives of Gaza's residents."