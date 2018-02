© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Whistleblower Edward Snowden called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for claiming Americans have grounds to believe intelligence agencies have misused their powers "for the first time."Carlson tweeted Tuesday: "For the first time in generations Americans have reason to believe that our intelligence and law enforcement agencies gravely misuse the powers we have given them."Tucker's 'revelation' was ignited by a declassified intelligence memo , released Friday which claims the FBI and DOJ secured a warrant to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page using the 'Steele dossier' paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign. The dossier played a key part in the order obtained by the FBI from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The DOJ and FBI objected to the release.