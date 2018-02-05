© Rebecca Cook / Reuters



Former USA Gymnastics doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar has been sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison, following on from his earlier sentence of up to 175 years.Nassar has been accused of sexually abusing 265 women throughout his career. Some 140 of the accusations stem from his 20-year career as the doctor for the US gymnastics team.In addition to working for the national gymnastics team, Nassar was employed by Michigan State University - which has launched its own investigation after dozens of women filed lawsuits against campus officials who allegedly ignored complaints of abuse.