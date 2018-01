© Still from AP Video

A Chinese snow sweeper was captured in hair-raising footage doing a job for which most people are unlikely to volunteer -26-year-old Zhang Dongdong gained popularity among netizens after he was videoed clearing a skywalk at the cliff on one of the Five Great Mountains of China, Huashan Mountain (Mount Hua) in northwest China's Shaanxi province, according to local media . It usually takes Zhang around an hour to get rid of the snow.Thousands of daring tourists tread the 100-meter-long skywalk every year.