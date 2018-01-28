© Mikhail Sokolov, RFE/RL



Activists have staged protests in several Russian cities in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, denied the chance to compete in the 2018 presidential election due to a suspended sentence.Some 1,000 people are taking part in the protest on Tverskaya Street in the Russian capital, according to police.Police later said that Navalny had been detained for violating the rules of organizing rallies and demonstrations.The rallies reportedly took place in dozens of cities, with many of them having been approved by the local authorities. However,Other unsanctioned rallies took place in Vladivostok, Murmansk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd and elsewhere.