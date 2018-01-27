Puppet Masters
Is that a threat? Trump 'will disappear in 2020 or even sooner' says Soros
Ryan Saavedra
The Daily Wire
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 15:57 UTC
The Daily Wire
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 15:57 UTC
Soros, who spent millions backing failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, claimed that Trump was leading the world to nuclear war and that he is trying to establish a dictatorship in the United States, CNBC reported.
"Indeed, the United States is set on a course towards nuclear war by refusing to accept that [North] Korea has become a nuclear power," Soros said. "This creates a strong incentive for North Korea to develop its nuclear capacity with all possible speed, which in turn may induce the United States to use its nuclear superiority pre-emptively, in effect to start a nuclear war to prevent a nuclear war, obviously a self-contradictory strategy."
Soros claimed, without evidence, that Trump is trying to institute a "mafia state" in the U.S., but can't "because the Constitution and the institutions and a vibrant society won't allow it." He also said that he is using his Open Society Foundation, a radical left-wing organization to which he just gave $18 billion, to "protect the democratic achievements of the past."
"Not only the survival of open society but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake," Soros added. "The rise of leadership such as Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States have much to do with this."
Soros, who also reportedly lost $1 billion after the stock market boomed under Trump, then made a prediction that almost seemed to be a veiled threat against the president.
"Clearly I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world," Soros continued. "But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner."
Soros has been in panic mode ever since Trump won the election, saying shortly afterward, "We must do something to push back against what's happening here," claiming that "dark forces that have been awakened" by the election.
Reader Comments
Dog 2018-01-27T16:43:04Z
oh soros is such a charming chap.
On message with Kerry
Comment: That's rich coming from someone like Soros, well known for sowing discord and mayhem around the world through his dirty billions.