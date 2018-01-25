Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
News Thump
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 16:50 UTC
The pontiff described fake news as being like the serpent in the garden of Eden, a story that definitely happened and represents an entirely factual account of human history.
He went on to explain, with a straight face, that spreading fake news can have 'dire consequences' such as people making life and death decisions based on something that isn't real.
The fake news criticism has been welcomed by many followers of the Catholic faith, each of whom has no reason to doubt the word of the Pope.
Catholic Carol Matthews told us, "The Pope is God's representative on Earth, and he is infallible, so if he says night is day, then nights is day. That's how it works, and no, I don't see what that has to do with his right to comment when it comes to dealing with fake news."
Non-religious person Simon Williams told us, "I welcome any attempts to educate people about fake news, but the Pope has as much authority on this subject as Donald Trump.
"Explain to me how a Macedonian teenager writing stories on a fake news website about Donald Trump having superhuman cognitive abilities is in any way different to the Bible telling us Jesus could walk on water. Or that he used a single loaf of bread to feed five-thousand people.
"And that's before any of the other 'burning bush that also talks' stuff. Seriously, if you want to learn about the power of fake news, read a Bible."
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
I disagree. Trump has many negatives which way outweigh his positives. The only person Trump is working for positively is Trump himself. If that...
Fueling war is simply good business for us weapons manufacturers. Politics? What politics?
Walking barefoot on psilocybin's got to be all around good... A good day to all.
I'm not sure but it looks like a process to normalize what is wrong and unacceptable. A physical aggression is punished: out of the school right...
... and if you are not depressed psilocybin tickles the funny bone...